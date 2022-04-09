Overview

Dr. Kenneth Yagodich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Yagodich works at Ascension Medical Group Northside Crossing Primary Care in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.