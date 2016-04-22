Dr. Kenneth Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wyatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Wyatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portland, TN. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital - Michigan
Dr. Wyatt works at
Locations
-
1
Portland Children's Clinic103 Redbud Dr Ste D, Portland, TN 37148 Directions (629) 219-7161
-
2
VIP Midsouth Hendersonville Children's Clinic262 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2257
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyatt?
He is so great with my kids and just a friendly man. I love seeing Dr. Wyatt
About Dr. Kenneth Wyatt, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1891845178
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital - Michigan
- Children's Hospital - Michigan
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.