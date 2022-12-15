Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Science Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Sprintz Center for Pain in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.