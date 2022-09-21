Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado



Dr. Wong works at Integris Cardiovascular Physician in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.