Dr. Kenneth Wong, MD
Dr. Kenneth Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
Peyton, Marvin D, M.d.3433 NW 56th St Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3341
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Has been my wife"s Doc for years, excellent Cardiologist
- Cardiology
- English
- 1780685990
- University of Colorado
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
