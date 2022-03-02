See All Ophthalmologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore Wakefield Campus and New York Westchester Square Medical Center.

Dr. Wolf works at Wolf & Wolf MDs in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Kenneth J. Wolf and Dr. Eric J. Wolf
    1776 Eastchester Rd Ste 235, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 892-6110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Montefiore Wakefield Campus
  • New York Westchester Square Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Diseases
Treatment frequency



Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2022
    He is careful, caring, knowledgeable, and a wonderful human being.
    Bob — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386739324
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

