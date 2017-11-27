Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph Crow MD6615 Commerce Rd Ste 100, West Bloomfield, MI 48324 Directions (248) 363-9413
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
Dr. Wolf performed my FTM top surgery. I am absolutely thrilled with my results! Perfect nipple size and placement, amazingly clean incision lines. He is extremely prompt in responding to my emails and even let's his patients text him personally. Dr wolf is extremely kind and truly cares about his patients. I would recommend him to anyone (and I have!) if I could go back and do this again, I would choose dr wolf every time!
About Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083741367
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.