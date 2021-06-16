Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wogensen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Wogensen works at Inland Neurosurgery Institute in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Epilepsy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.