Dr. Kenneth Wogensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wogensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wogensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Wogensen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Wogensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mhscerxp1015 N 1st Ave Apt A, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 566-2866
-
2
Casa Colina Hospital255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (626) 566-2866
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wogensen?
Great staff and doctor Wogensen’s attention to detail and patient demeanor made me feel as if we really are on a treatment path. Couldn’t appreciate his expertise more!
About Dr. Kenneth Wogensen, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932109295
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wogensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wogensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wogensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wogensen works at
Dr. Wogensen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Epilepsy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wogensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wogensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wogensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wogensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wogensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.