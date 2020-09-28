Dr. Kenneth Witterholt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witterholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Witterholt, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Witterholt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B Ste 201, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 436-6696
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 738-2694
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Witterholt took great care of my Dad. Much appreciated.
About Dr. Kenneth Witterholt, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1568431534
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
