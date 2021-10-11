Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wilks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.



Dr. Wilks works at CareNow - Fossil Creek in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.