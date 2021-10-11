Dr. Kenneth Wilks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wilks, DO
Dr. Kenneth Wilks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
CareNow - Fossil Creek7232 North Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 232-2100
CareNow - Fort Worth7400 McCart Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Directions (817) 294-1651Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- National Health Access (NHA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I don’t understand some of the other reviews, but my experience with Dr Wilks was probably life saving. Really. With a Covid positive and the clinic about to close for the night, he didn’t want to send me away with meds, but insisted on a chest X-ray. He held a couple of staff back and discovered Covid pneumonia. Then quickly got me scheduled for infusion which I’m convinced saved my life.
About Dr. Kenneth Wilks, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386718013
- John Peter Smith Hosp
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- University at Albany
Dr. Wilks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilks speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilks.
