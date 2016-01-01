Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Wilkes, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Wilkes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Wilkes works at
Locations
-
1
Paul M.grappellm.d.james T.walkerm.d.p.c.146 Manetto Hill Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 938-3866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkes?
About Dr. Kenneth Wilkes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1528081726
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.