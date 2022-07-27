Dr. Kenneth Wiesner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wiesner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Wiesner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Mark Twain Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Oroville Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
Locations
Sacto Rheumatology Consultants77 Scripps Dr Ste 105, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 922-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Wiesner for over 20 years. He takes his time with me. He is very thorough in his examinations. Hi is very caring and has a warm friendly bed-side manner. When I first saw Dr. Wisner, I was having difficulty walking and opening doors. I am now playing hockey in an adult league and hold multiple black belts in martial arts. My quality of life has greatly improved and I am able to maintain it thanks to the treatment and guidance of Dr. Wiesner.
About Dr. Kenneth Wiesner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wiesner works at
