Dr. Kenneth White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Whiteville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Allergy Partners of Coastal Carolina in Whiteville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.