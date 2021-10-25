Dr. Wetcher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenneth Wetcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Wetcher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Wetcher works at
Locations
1
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
2
Champaign Dental Group116 New Montgomery St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (650) 759-4371
3
Ginger.io of California Medical PC332 Pine St Ste 800, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (855) 446-4374
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I know him from when he had a private practice in Websterr,Tx he is the best. Bruny Graves,RN.,C.
About Dr. Kenneth Wetcher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1487606547
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetcher.
