Dr. Kenneth Westfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Westfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Locations
Las Vegas Ophthalmology2980 S Jones Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-3937
American Surgery Centers of Las Vegas2575 Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Westfield, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891754180
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dr. Westfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westfield speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Westfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westfield.
