Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Wen works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group, Inc. in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.