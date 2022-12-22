Dr. Kenneth Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Wen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Orange Outpatient Facility681 S Parker St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING! DR. WEN is knowledgeable, caring, thorough.Actually cares about his patients! Staff is friendly, helpful. Dr. WEN is what every Dr. should be. Feel blessed to have found this man. He's truly the Dr. for all.
About Dr. Kenneth Wen, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
- 1003980822
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Northwestern University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
