Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD
Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Dr. Weiss and his staff are amazing. They really care about you. If you are looking for a great knee specialist this is the right place. I highly recommend Dr. Weiss.
About Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine, Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
- Louisiana State University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Texas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
