Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at OrthoSouth in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Briarcrest Office
    6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Germantown Office
    2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Germantown Office
    2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Femur Fracture
Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteosarcoma
Polyneuropathy
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Weiss and his staff are amazing. They really care about you. If you are looking for a great knee specialist this is the right place. I highly recommend Dr. Weiss.
    Beth — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700889730
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine, Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

