Overview

Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Weiss works at OrthoSouth in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.