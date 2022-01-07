Overview

Dr. Kenneth Weiser, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Weiser works at Westmed Medical Group in White Plains, NY with other offices in Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.