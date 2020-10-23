See All Ophthalmologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Kenneth Weaver, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Weaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Weaver works at Kentucky Eye Institute in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Floaters and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Eye Institute
    715 Shaker Dr Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 313-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Floaters
Eyelid Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Oct 23, 2020
    I am happy to have been referred to Dr. Weaver by my primary provider. He and his office staff are excellent! He took the time to explain how I can control a certain condition to keep my eyes healthy. He is fun and personable, too. His assistant, Erin, took the time to make sure my prescription is correct. It was an A+++ experience!
    Becca F — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Weaver, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689671430
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weaver works at Kentucky Eye Institute in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Weaver’s profile.

    Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Floaters and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.