Dr. Kenneth Wasserman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Wasserman, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Kenneth E Wasserman MD PC1817 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 334-1300
Wonderful in my book. The nicest staff of all my doctors I go to. I have a lot of medical problems and go to a lot of doctors and he is my favorite. Spends so much time with me. Recently I had a semi-emergency dermatology problem and he squeezed me in even though the office was full. I see why he won dermatologist of the year award in Pennsylvania. Also he won a Volunteer award for dermatology this year.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346254703
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Dermatology
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
