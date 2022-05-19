Dr. Kenneth Wasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Wasser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Kenneth B Wasser MD43 N Gilbert St Ste 7, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- QualCare
- Tricare
I have been a patient of Dr. Wasser for at least 13 years. He is a great doctor and would recommend anyone to him.
About Dr. Kenneth Wasser, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881670321
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Oberlin College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Wasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasser has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.