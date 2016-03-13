See All Critical Care Surgeons in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Warner works at Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion
    16151 19 Mile Rd Ste 301, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2016
    Dr. Warner performed my heart surgery 8 yrs ago today, asd repair to be exact, and everything went so well!! He is an amazing Surgeon an Dr!! I drove all the way from Connectivut to have my surgery performed by him, I am forever grateful!!
    Carmilla Rich in Hartford, CT — Mar 13, 2016
    About Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992817357
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    • General Surgery
