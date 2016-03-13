Overview

Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Warner works at Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.