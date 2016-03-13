Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.
Locations
Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion16151 19 Mile Rd Ste 301, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warner?
Dr. Warner performed my heart surgery 8 yrs ago today, asd repair to be exact, and everything went so well!! He is an amazing Surgeon an Dr!! I drove all the way from Connectivut to have my surgery performed by him, I am forever grateful!!
About Dr. Kenneth Warner, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992817357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
