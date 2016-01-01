Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Walters works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walters?
About Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619005469
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walters using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters works at
Dr. Walters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.