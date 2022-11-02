Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wals, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wals works at Surgery Center of Coral Gables in Miami, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.