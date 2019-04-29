Overview

Dr. Kenneth Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at Warner Robins Ear Nose Throat in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.