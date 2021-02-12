Overview

Dr. Kenneth W Neal, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Neal works at Washington Dermatology Consultants in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.