Dr. Kenneth W Neal, MD
Dr. Kenneth W Neal, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stafford Hospital.
Washington Dermatology Consultants611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 406, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (571) 431-6175
- Stafford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to see Dr. Neal because I had two areas on my body that I was very concerned about that they could be malignant. He checked me out, he performed biopsies, explained what would happen, and it went very well. My results turned out to be that the areas were benign, so that was a great relief. Dr. Neal is a good doctor and a good man. I trust him with my health.
- Dermatology
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- howard university hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- HAMPTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neal speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
