Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Villa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Villa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA.
Dr. Villa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc525 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 585-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villa?
Dr. Villa is both personable and professional. He is truly a patient advocate and treats myself, not my condition. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Villa, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1538270046
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villa works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.