Dr. Vick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Vick, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Vick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Lackey Memorial Hospital, Neshoba County General Hospital, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Vick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-1800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lackey Memorial Hospital
- Neshoba County General Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vick?
When I went to my Pre-Op Consultation my family in Chicago had already googled Dr Vick and assured me he was a great surgeon. When I talked to Dr Vick I was told everything he would do in my surgery. Dr Vick answered all my questions and all my sisters question on Conferencevcall at that time. I would recommend Dr Vick to all my friends and family if they needed surgery. After talking to Dr Vick I felt he was the best Surgeon for my illness..
About Dr. Kenneth Vick, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1336167725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vick works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.