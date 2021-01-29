Overview

Dr. Kenneth Vercelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Vercelli works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.