Overview

Dr. Kenneth Vandervoort, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vandervoort works at ANNISTON ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES PA in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.