Dr. Urish Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Urish Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Urish Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Urish Jr works at
Locations
Renaissance Orthopaedics PC300 Halket St Ste 1601, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-8609
Pittsburgh Primary Care - Upmc969 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 641-8609
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent I was eager to return to a highly active healthy lifestyle. Dr. Urish has been the best! After surgery, it is better than I could have imagined. He was highly recommended by friends. I recovered so much faster than my friends that had surgery by other doctors,
About Dr. Kenneth Urish Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063670065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urish Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urish Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urish Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urish Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Urish Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urish Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urish Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urish Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.