Overview

Dr. Kenneth Unruh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MAYO MED SCH and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Unruh works at Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.