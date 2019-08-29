Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tucker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Tucker works at Dothan Medical Associates in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.