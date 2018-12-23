See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Trinidad works at River West Medical Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Carmen Oakes, NP
Carmen Oakes, NP
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Coye, MD
Dr. Robert Coye, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Charles L Pollard, NP
Charles L Pollard, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth R Trinidad D.o. P.c.
    1006 W 23rd St, Tulsa, OK 74107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 742-4881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Trinidad?

Dec 23, 2018
I found out about this doctor through some of his patients. He is compassionate and thorough. I am happy to recommend him.
Meredith in Broken Arrow, OK — Dec 23, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trinidad to family and friends

Dr. Trinidad's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Trinidad

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO.

About Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750457966
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinidad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trinidad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trinidad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trinidad works at River West Medical Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Trinidad’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinidad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinidad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinidad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinidad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.