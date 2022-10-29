Overview

Dr. Kenneth Trimmer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Trimmer works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.