Dr. Kenneth Tram, MD is accepting new patients
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Tram, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Uc Irvine Health Medical, 293 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868, (714) 838-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
very thorough physical exam, takes time to listen to your health concerns, explain the plan of action. I am very satisfied with Dr Tram & would highly recommend to other patients.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1700875911
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UCLA San Fernando Valley
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Tram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tram works at
Dr. Tram has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tram speaks Vietnamese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.