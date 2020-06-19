Dr. Kenneth Tourgeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tourgeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Tourgeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Tourgeman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Tourgeman works at
Locations
Florida Medical Center2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 301, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 739-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr tourgeman is a great caring doctor. I was referred by a friend also a patient of doctor Tourgeman . He provides me with excellent care . Thank you DR. Tourgeman
About Dr. Kenneth Tourgeman, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tourgeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tourgeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tourgeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tourgeman works at
Dr. Tourgeman has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tourgeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tourgeman speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tourgeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tourgeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tourgeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tourgeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.