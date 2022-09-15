Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tolep, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tolep works at 21st Century Oncology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mycobacterial Lung Infection, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.