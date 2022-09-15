Dr. Kenneth Tolep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Tolep, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Tolep, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tolep works at
Locations
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep7335 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 985-1925
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Most complete initial interview I ever had. Explains issues clearly. Refers to other specialists if needed. Gentle. Remembers personal information.
About Dr. Kenneth Tolep, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Tolep has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolep accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolep works at
Dr. Tolep has seen patients for Mycobacterial Lung Infection, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolep on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolep. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.