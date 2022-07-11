Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 537-5000TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Toft Facial Plastic Surgery Center959 RESERVE DR, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 782-8638
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I had a facelift with dr Toft 6 years ago and it was so natural and conservative that no one knew to look at me. My oldest child is getting married so I returned to dr Toft to see what I might do to refresh. He didn’t “sell” me anything but offered a couple of solutions that were helpful.
About Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- University of Michigan
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toft has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Toft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.