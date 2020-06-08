See All Psychiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD

Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Yale U

Dr. Thompson works at Squirrel Hill Health Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Squirrel Hill
    4516 Browns Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 422-7442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Deb Carleton — Jun 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811956568
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx State Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jacobi Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at Squirrel Hill Health Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

