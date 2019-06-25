Dr. Kenneth Thompson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Thompson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Cmc Quick Care Postal Way5010 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 903-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thompson is a great Gynecologist and excellent surgeon. His staff was always friendly and he took the time to actually LISTEN to my concerns, diagnose my problem and hastily performed a well needed surgery. I have since moved and was under the impression he moved his practice, I am delighted to find he has not. I am currently experiencing early menopause as well as some other gynecological issues and will gladly drive the hour to see Dr. Thompson. I have since seen Dr. after Dr. of which none of them were able to diagnose nor help me. I am confident Dr. Thompson will do so in a timely fashion. His bedside manner is light and he is also quite funny , which makes an uncomfortable situation more bearable. Seeing some of these reviews.... I can not believe others have had such negative experiences because that has NEVER been my experience. After my Surgery there was an issue with my prescription at the pharmacy and he actually came in person and sorted it out. Now that’s a good Dr.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669489100
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
