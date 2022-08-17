Overview

Dr. Kenneth Teter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Teter works at Tallgrass Orthopedic & Sports in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.