Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tepper works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD, Pikesville, MD and Sparks Glencoe, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.