Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Locations
MedStar UMH Ortho COE Joints3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-4500
MedStar GSH/UMH Ortho at Westminster412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 554-2715
MedStar Prompt Care - Pikesville1419 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore, MD 21208 Directions (410) 751-8800
MedStar UMH OrthoNeurosrg at Pikesville1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 245, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 602-9262
MedStar UMH Sports Med at Loveton Circle2 Loveton Cir, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152 Directions (410) 554-2867
MedStar Union Memorial Orthopedics and Sports Medicine532 Baltimore Blvd Ste 201, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 751-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tepper?
Dr. Tepper was an excellent listener about my issues. He was thoughtful and concise with his recommendations. My results with Dr. Tepper have been better than I hoped, but he would always conservative in his outlook, and I felt he was caring while we discussed my options of treatment. Dr. Tepper did a great job and I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1619902665
Education & Certifications
- Kentucky Sports Med
- University Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
