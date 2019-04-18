See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tepper works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD, Pikesville, MD and Sparks Glencoe, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MedStar UMH Ortho COE Joints
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-4500
  2. 2
    MedStar GSH/UMH Ortho at Westminster
    412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2715
  3. 3
    MedStar Prompt Care - Pikesville
    1419 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 751-8800
  4. 4
    MedStar UMH OrthoNeurosrg at Pikesville
    1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 245, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 602-9262
  5. 5
    MedStar UMH Sports Med at Loveton Circle
    2 Loveton Cir, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2867
  6. 6
    MedStar Union Memorial Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    532 Baltimore Blvd Ste 201, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 751-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dr. Tepper was an excellent listener about my issues. He was thoughtful and concise with his recommendations. My results with Dr. Tepper have been better than I hoped, but he would always conservative in his outlook, and I felt he was caring while we discussed my options of treatment. Dr. Tepper did a great job and I would recommend him highly.
    About Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619902665
    Education & Certifications

    • Kentucky Sports Med
    • University Cincinnati
    • University of Cincinnati
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tepper has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

