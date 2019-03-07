See All Psychiatrists in Hamilton, OH
Dr. Kenneth Tepe, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tepe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Tepe works at Community Behavioral Health in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Behavioral Health Inc.
    820 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 868-5142

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2019
    Dr tepe your a wonderful psychiatric doctor back the last time I saw you was 2014 my name is Teresa Brumer back then it was Teresa Reeves you may not remember me but your a awesome doctor and you listen to people and care about people and how they feel I've never had a better doctor since it was a blessing to have you as my doctor sincerely Teresa Brumer used to be Teresa Reeves back then my phone number is 812 801 5048 God bless you
    Teresa in Vevay, IN — Mar 07, 2019
    About Dr. Kenneth Tepe, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760411441
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

