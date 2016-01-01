See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Montgomery, AL
Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Alabama Orthopaedic & Sprts Med in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pt Solutions Management LLC
    242 Winton M Blount Loop, Montgomery, AL 36117
    Julio C Delgado MD LLC
    7104 University Ct, Montgomery, AL 36117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vaughan Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lupus
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger Release
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144285156
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Alabama Orthopaedic & Sprts Med in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Taylor's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

