Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Buckhead/Piedmont Hospital15 Reinhardt College Pkwy Ste 110, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (404) 605-2800
Piedmont Heart at Perimeter1140 Hammon Dr # K, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-5400
Sandy Springs4890 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr. Taylor to be a bit pushy in terms of insisting on certain procedures . Also I always feel that his time with me is a bit rushed. It made me somewhat uncomfortable and as a result I may seek out another physician.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053316109
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- University Of California
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiology
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.