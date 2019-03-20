Overview

Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.