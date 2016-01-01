See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD

Neonatal Medicine
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Tan works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Medical Group
    2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 304, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 413-0993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    About Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD

    Neonatal Medicine
    38 years of experience
    English
    1780631788
    Education & Certifications

    Miller Chldns Hosp/Uc Irvin
    Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Neonatology
