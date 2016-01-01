Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Tan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 304, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 413-0993
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
About Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780631788
Education & Certifications
- Miller Chldns Hosp/Uc Irvin
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neonatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.