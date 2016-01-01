Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tan, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Tan works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.