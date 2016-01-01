Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Tam works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Valencia, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA, Encino, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.