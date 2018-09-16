Overview

Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Tam works at Kenneth C Tam MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.