Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Grand Cornell Cardiology PC217 Grand St Fl 9, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 233-8813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor, helped my mom through some cardiovascular issues
About Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1467482703
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tam has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tam speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.
