Dr. Kenneth Sumida, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sumida, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Locations
Kenneth T Sumida MD Inc1641 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very confident in Dr. Sumida’s medical knowledge. Pleasant bedside manner and provides good recommendations toward the right care needed.
About Dr. Kenneth Sumida, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1699835454
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Health System
- University of HI
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of California, Davis
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
