Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Kenneth Strubbe, MD7100 W 20th Ave Ste 107, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-1000
Kenneth Strubbe MD PA2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 801, Miami, FL 33133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
the best awesome patient care
About Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265400675
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strubbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strubbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strubbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strubbe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strubbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strubbe speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Strubbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strubbe.
