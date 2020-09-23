See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hialeah, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Strubbe works at Steward Advanced Neuroscience Institute Palmetto in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth Strubbe, MD
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 107, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-1000
  2. 2
    Kenneth Strubbe MD PA
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 801, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265400675
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • York Hospital
    Internship
    • Hurley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strubbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strubbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strubbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strubbe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strubbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Strubbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strubbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strubbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strubbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

